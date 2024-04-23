STOLEN ASHES RETURNED: family gets back necklaces containing son's ashes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Rodney McFall lost his son, Jaysen Rodney McFall, to depression.

“My son passed away February 26," Rodney McFall said.

Jaysen was a young father.

Rodney McFall

“He passed away from depression. When he passed away, we took the remains of the body and had them cremated,” Rodney McFall said.

Rodney McFall picked up those ashes on April 18. He left them in his truck, which has one door that won't lock.

That same day, necklaces containing Jaysen's ashes were taken.

“It’s just devastating. It’s devastating. This was all we had left of our son,” McFall said.

The bulk of the ashes were left behind.

“I don’t believe that the people that did this know what they have,” McFall said.

But the people that took Jaysen's ashes must have had some sort of a conscious. The ashes were ultimately returned to Rodney and his family.

“Not looking to get anybody in trouble or anything like that,” McFall said.

“That’s sacred to us. That’s his body, you know?” Mcfall said.

Someone turned the ashes back in to the hotel that McFall is staying at with his wife while work is being done on their home.

