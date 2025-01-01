Staying Safe on New Year's Eve and Beyond: Grand Rapids bars and police take precautions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Late nights at the bar are usually reserved for the weekend, but with New Year's Eve celebrations taking place around West Michigan, it has people out and ready for some fun.

While many are already out at parties or the bars for New Year celebrations, it's still a good reminder to be vigilant, not only for the ball drop but beyond.

Michigan Street in Grand Rapids is host to many bars and restaurants along the street, making it a prime spot for late-night activities.

Bob Quay, owner of Bob's Bar, is used to the crowds coming in no matter the day.

"On the weekends, we get pretty packed; Michigan Street is popping,” Quay said. "So this is a pretty normal crowd for a Wednesday."

While the New Year’s countdown is upon us, being safe is a year-round thing at Bob’s when it comes to serving drinks.

"The most important thing we do is we have to assess somebody. There are six... seven bars right here on Michigan; we don't know where people are rocking them from,” Quay said. "Bartenders are busy. They're moving and moving all the time, so just engage them, talk to them. Make sure that they can pronounce their words correct and not swear on their words.”

At Bob's they've been helping and protecting in more ways than one with the "angel shots," a universal drink code that was adopted at Bob's, to help in certain situations.

"You're with somebody and you don't feel comfortable with that person, you feel in danger," Quay said. "Then you go up to the bartender, order an angel shot, and then we take it from there.”

The guidelines are simple and listed here:

WXMI Angel shots have been at Bob's for over six years, but they still continue to help patrons in need.

Angel shots have been a concept at Bob's for more than six years now, but customers like Heather Moore who frequent the bar are still learning.

"I think it's a great idea. Nowadays, so many people are meeting strangers more than we ever used to before," Moore said. "And when you're meeting somebody online and... Bob's Bar is a great place to meet people, but it is an uncomfortable situation.”

Michigan State Police (MSP) are also giving warnings ahead of these party nights, saying safety is a group game and to always be prepared for anything.

“Make sure that you're with, you know... a buddy system is always great if you're going to a gathering," said Sgt. Casey Trucks with MSP. "Drink out of a container that has a smaller profile opening and make sure that you keep your hand over top, because you never know if someone's going to reach over your shoulder or if you set it down. That drink is done.”

Customers like Moore are opening up and having these conversations with her loved ones.

“I think for sure it will be something that's a conversation with my friends and something for my nieces to know," Moore said. "It sounds like something Grand Rapids bartenders are asking as policy, so if you see a sign, ask for help.”

Michigan State Police will have extra patrols out for the New Year's Eve celebrations, with many bars like Bob's staying open past midnight to ring in 2025.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube