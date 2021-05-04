State summarily suspends license of Kent County family child care home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) has summarily suspended and issued a notice of intent to revoke the family child care home license of a family child care home in Kent County.

It comes after an April 28 complaint investigation conducted by the Child Care Licensing Bureau at the family child care home, according to a news release Tuesday.

This investigation found Melanie Williams had violated several rules, including but not limited to:

Concerns with care and supervision

Caregiver suitability and conduciveness to the welfare of children

Failure to provide truthful and accurate information during the investigation

According to the complaint, Williams did not give accurate information during an investigation of a near-drowning incident back in March.

She also allegedly did not maintain a ratio of at least one caregiver per every four children in her care, and did not provide complete and accurate child information cards during an onsite investigation.

Read the full complaint here.

The order prohibits Williams from operating a family child care home at 319 South Green Meadow Street in Grand Rapids or any other address or location.

She also may not accept children for care.

An administrative hearing will be scheduled before an administrative law judge with the Michigan Office of Administrative Hearings and Rules.