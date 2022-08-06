State police investigate deadly 3-vehicle Kent Co. crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan State Police say a deadly crash happened Friday afternoon on I-96 in Kent County.

Troopers responded to eastbound I-96 near 28th Street around 4:45 p.m. Friday.

They say a Jeep rear-ended a BMW, pushing it into a third vehicle.

State police say a passenger in the BMW was taken to the hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

The driver of the BMW was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers say the driver of the Jeep did not get hurt, but two children, who were passengers in the Jeep, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No one in the third vehicle got hurt.

The road reopened before 8 p.m. Friday.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube