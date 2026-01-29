START YOUR ENGINES!: Michigan International Auto Show is back in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This week at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids, the cars are the stars, as the 28th Michigan International Auto Show races into downtown.

Starting their engines on Thursday, January 29th through February 1st, the auto show might be the best place to see hundreds of vehicles from more than 30 manufacturers here in West Michigan.

TICKETS:



$12 - Adults

$5 - Children (6-14)

Free - Children (5 - Under)

First Responders Day - Free on Thursday, January 29 with valid I.D., badge or other verification

Senior Discount Day - 50% Off on Thursday, January 29

This year's show goes beyond just gawking at automotive art, take a stroll down the Electric Avenue, featuring a line-up of fully EV vehicles. Check out the North American Vehicles of the Year, and get ready to dream big at the Million Dollar Motorway.

Feature Line-Up:



Padnos Crushed Car Challenge

Padnos Kids Drive

Everette’s RC Car Challenge Course is back for hands-on fun

Plus, 2 additional RC (remote control car) options presented by Grand Rapids Grand Prix

Subaru Loves Pets

Super Cars Display in the Grand Gallery

Iconic Cars displayed in the Grand Gallery and beyond

Various West Michigan Car Clubs

Kettering University’s EV Kart

West Michigan SAE member universities are returning

