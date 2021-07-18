Standoff ensues after shots fired on Grand Rapids' west side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Leonard Street and Ashland Avenue Saturday evening, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Officers arrived to find multiple individuals that were presumed to be involved, GRPD explains. We’re told the subjects then took off, refusing to stop.

Authorities say officers chased the subjects to a home in the area of Davis Avenue and 12th Street. Officers then created a perimeter and shut down the block for the neighborhood’s safety, according to Sgt. Dan Adams.

We’re told the Special Response Team and Crisis Negotiation Team arrived after the subjects refused to leave the building when prompted.

The subjects surrendered without further incident after communication was made, GRPD says.

Those with information in connection to the incident are asked to call investigators at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

