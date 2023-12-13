Stand Up Michigan Kent Co. hosts MI U.S. Senate GOP Debate

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Stand Up Michigan Kent County Chapter hosted the 2024 Michigan United States Senate GOP Candidate Debate Tuesday evening.

The event started with a candidate meet and greet at 6 p.m., followed by the debate at 7 p.m.

It was held at Oakhill Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Grand Rapids.

Participating candidates include Michael Hoover, Dr. Sherry O’Donnell, Sharon Savage, Nikki Snyder, Alexandria Taylor and J.D. Wilson.

2024 Michigan United States Senate GOP Candidate Debate

Chief James Craig, former congressman Peter Meijer and Mike Rogers were not in attendance Tuesday.

“One thing I’ve learned [is] that deep down, we all want the same thing. We want to live a life worth living. We want to engage in meaningful work, and we want to make a difference in our community, but we look around today. What do we see? We see our national house toppling. Why? Because the foundation is crumbling,” Hoover said.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we know why you’re here. You’re here because, number one, you’re tired of what’s happening and you know there’s much work to be done, but equally so, you understand there’s a brighter day for Michigan,” Dr. O’Donnell said.

“I am a proud grandmother of five [grandchildren], and I love them dearly, and I want to see their education mirror more like what I did myself. I taught children how to think, not what to think, ad the indoctrination that is going on in classrooms now breaks my heart,” Savage said.

“I am the only candidate in this race that has run and won statewide before. I now serve you on the State Board of Education. I’ve spent the last six years [of] an eight-year term fighting for you, transparency and accountability in education,” Snyder said.

“My name is Alexandria Taylor, and I am running for one reason and one reason only—to bring righteousness back to government…We are in a spiritual battle here. We are fighting for the soul of our nation,” Taylor said.

“I’m J.D. Wilson. I’m the new guy on the block. I am not a career politician. I’m an IT guy, small business. I’m here because I can’t stand what I see going on, and I’m a solutions person,” Wilson said.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker moderated the debate, and Michigan Republican Party chairperson Kristina Karamo was a panel member.

The second half of the debate featured viewer-generated questions from the internet and livestream.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube