Staff member at John Ball Zoo attacked, suspect arrested

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A John Ball Zoo employee was assaulted Wednesday on zoo property. The suspect in that attack was taken into custody.

The assault happened around 3 p.m. on July 30 near a service entrance. A man who wasn't authorized to be in the restricted area attacked the female employee, according to a statement by Andy McIntyre, chief operating officer at John Ball Zoo. Other staff came to the woman's aid, calling 911.

The suspect ran off, but Grand Rapids police officers found the man a short time later, taking him into custody.

The assault is under investigation and the zoo is reviewing any steps it can take to prevent a repeat of the attack.

"Our thoughts are with [the employee] at this time, and we will continue to do everything we can to support our team," said McIntyre.

