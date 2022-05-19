St. Stephen introduces adult cognitive strengthening program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Saint Stephen Catholic School announced its Arrowsmith Program expansion Thursday.

The cognitive program is based on neuroscience research.

St. Stephen is one of only 30 schools nationwide to offer this program to students.

It aims to address a range of specific learning difficulties and cognitive decline by identifying and strengthening cognitive capacities.

Specifically, the program works to reverse or slow cognitive decline by engaging students in activities that focus on language, memory and vision.

For the last 12 years, St. Stephen offered this program to students from third to eighth grade.

In addition to the elementary student program, the school will start offering the Arrowsmith program to adults in September.

The adult program will show adults how to use techniques from the classroom to stimulate critical brain functions, hopefully improving overall cognitive ability.

The school will host an information session Wednesday, May 25 at 7 p.m.

