Squibb Coffee to open at the Downtown Market June 25

GRAND RAPIDS — As bars and restaurants open to 100% capacity, a new coffee shop is coming to the Downtown Market.

Mallory and Dennis Squibb are father and daughter and opened their original Wealth Street location in November 2016. Their new coffee bar will have an entrance off Ionia Avenue near Slows Barbecue.

“We’ve had a great team working hard to get the coffee bar ready, from the initial planning to the final buildout, and we are thrilled to welcome people into this unique space,” said Mallory.

Squibb’s Downtown Market hours will be:

Monday - Thursday 8am-7pm

Friday and Saturday 8am-8pm

Sunday 9am-7pm

