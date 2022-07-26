Spectrum Health hospitals take top spots in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan Butterworth and Blodgett hospitals tied for first place among Grand Rapids metro-area hospitals— that's according to U.S. News & World Report.

In the Best Hospitals ranking for 2022-2023, the facilities were named number 5 in Michigan.

“It’s an honor to be ranked among the best hospitals in the state and to have so many areas considered high-performing,” said Darryl Elmouchi, MD, president, BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan. “It’s truly a reflection of our incredible providers and team members and their dedication to the community in which we serve.”

Butterworth and Blodgett were recognized for their ability to treat several conditions, as well as successful procedures including heart, cancer, and orthopedic surgeries.

Over 4,500 hospitals across the state were evaluated by U.S. News, taking al ook at 15 specialties and 20 procedures.