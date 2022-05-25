Spectrum Health adopts new robot, will lead to minimally invasive surgeries

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spectrum Health has welcomed the first robot technology for minimally invasive procedures in a West Michigan health system.

We’re told the da Vinci Single Port (SP) helps surgeons carry out ENT and urologic procedures with only one incision.

As a result of the new technology, some surgeries can be performed as outpatient procedures, leading to shortened stays in the hospital and faster recoveries, according to Spectrum Health.

The health system says the da Vinci SP’s single incision is less painful and will lead to less blood loss and decreased infection risks.

