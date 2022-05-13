Special Olympics of Michigan now home to 2 local nonprofits

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two local nonprofits held a ribbon cutting ceremony for new office space at Special Olympics of Michigan (SOMI) Unified Sports & Inclusion Center on Thursday.

The new offices are designated for Disability Advocates of Kent County and Thresholds, two nonprofits devoted to supporting people with disabilities.

We’re told Disability Advocates previously operated out of four office suites that lacked coherence for 27 years. The new 8,600-square-foot space with 24 offices will allow them to better serve people with disabilities and their families. They also have a break area, two conference rooms and storage space for medical equipment.

“Our organizations serve similar individuals and we were eager to join with Special Olympics and the other organizations that support those with disabilities,” says Disability Advocates Executive Director David Bulkowski. “It is a community of nonprofits that can benefit from a common location and the proximity it offers to increase awareness of who we all are and what we do.”

Similarly, Thresholds’ new dedicated space is comprised of 7,500 square feet with 14 offices, workstations, a kitchen area and more.

“There will be such a collective strength for all of us sharing the same building and campus and embracing the collaborative possibilities it provides,” says Thresholds President & CEP Jacquie Johnson.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube