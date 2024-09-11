'Speak up': West sider expresses concerns regarding John Ball Zoo parking lots

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Signs of construction are out at John Ball Zoo.

A neighbor shared their concerns with FOX 17 on Wednesday. Zoe Zeerip wrote an op-ed about it.

“As you drive by the John ball zoo, you can’t miss the scars on the land. The 130-year-old trees that once stood shaded a peaceful walking path are now gone, replaced by bulldozers and excavators making way for cement,” Zeerip wrote.

Construction, mainly pavement, is going in at her local park.

“I use this space. I live in this community. I bike here,” Zeerip said.

John Ball Zoo explains on their website they believe the addition to parking will decrease the need for overflow parking in area green spaces.

Zoe's not buying it.

“They are eroding back and doing a lot of deforestation of the hillside to create space for a parking lot that they deem is necessary,” Zoe said.

John Ball Zoo CEO Peter D’Arienzo gave FOX 17 the following statement:

“John Ball Zoo is one of the most attended cultural attractions in Michigan, welcoming hundreds of thousands of guests each year from all 50 states and every county in Michigan. As Kent County and the Zoo have grown, so too has the need for additional parking.



“To continue to be a successful zoological garden for all of Kent County and the West Michigan region, we have begun construction on enhancements to parking areas around John Ball Zoo that will drastically decrease the hundreds of thousands of vehicles traveling through neighborhood streets, increasing safety for neighbors and guests. It will also make room for additional parking and provide access to greenspace around John Ball Zoo.



“We are excited for these upcoming enhancements that were designed after numerous engagements with our community and with the intention of preserving wildlife and wild places, including the planting of native trees, shrubs and other plants.



“We are also utilizing green infrastructure in all aspects of the project, from stormwater management to parking for electric vehicles, a covered bicycle area, solar power and spaces for carpooling and low emission vehicles.



“Preliminary work on the site has begun and will be completed in May. We will be providing updates on our website and encourage anyone with questions to review the information provided there.”

A neighbor who FOX 17 spoke to off camera says that the zoo is a business after all, and they want them to succeed.

Zoe believes this goes against what the zoo stands for.

“It’s just one of the few parks we have on the west side. The city of Grand Rapids has over 75 city parks. I think you can call that 74 with what we’re seeing here,” Zoe said.

Zoe is asking people to ask the Kent County Commission not to approve the zoo's master plan.

Kent County gave FOX 17 the following statement on the matter:

"There isn't a definitive timeframe for when the master plan will go before the board. While work sessions have been held as the plan is developed, a decision date has not been set."

