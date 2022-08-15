SpartanNash hosting National Day of Hiring events on Tuesday, August 16

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — SpartanNash has announced that it will be hosting National Day of Hiring events to find new team members. The events will be held at participating retail grocery stores and distribution centers on Tuesday, August 16.

At the events, candidates will have a chance to learn more about SpartanNash roles. The roles they are looking to hire include fresh experts, drivers, and pharmacy technicians. There will also be on-the-spot interviews and potential for same-day job offers.

The events will also have information of the company’s Associate Total Rewards, which includes comprehensive benefits effective within 30 days or less of a hire date, competitive salaries, and an enhanced associate discount program at company-owned stores and fuel centers. SpartanNash also offers education and training programs for associates to further their career development opportunities at any level.

“We’re not just offering jobs, we’re helping plan a future for talented people looking to develop new skills to advance a satisfying, rewarding and long-term career path,” said Total Rewards Vice President Mike Koppenol. “As a people first company, our biggest investment is always in our associates – both current and future team members. They’re vital to our communities and our company’s success, so we’re pulling out all the stops to meet our new team members as we strive to be the employer of choice.”

SpartanNash’s National Day of Hiring events will be held on August 16. More information about the events can be found on their website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube