SpartanNash, city of Grand Rapids to hand out bottled water this evening

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids will hand out bottled water Monday evening with help from SpartanNash.

This comes a day after a boil-water advisory was issued following a water main break in northeast Grand Rapids.

Attendees will be given one case of water per vehicle from 5–8 p.m. at 1635 Leonard St. NE, city officials say.

We’re told the distribution may impact traffic. Be prepared to receive instructions from staff members and follow the temporary signs.

The boil-water advisory is not expected to be lifted until at least Wednesday.

Visit the CDC’s website for more on what you should and shouldn’t do during a boil-water advisory.

