Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

SpartanNash, city of Grand Rapids to hand out bottled water this evening

bottled water distribution
FOX 17
bottled water distribution
Posted at 4:47 PM, Mar 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-18 17:08:53-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids will hand out bottled water Monday evening with help from SpartanNash.

This comes a day after a boil-water advisory was issued following a water main break in northeast Grand Rapids.

Attendees will be given one case of water per vehicle from 5–8 p.m. at 1635 Leonard St. NE, city officials say.

We’re told the distribution may impact traffic. Be prepared to receive instructions from staff members and follow the temporary signs.

The boil-water advisory is not expected to be lifted until at least Wednesday.

Visit the CDC’s website for more on what you should and shouldn’t do during a boil-water advisory.

READ MORE: Grand Rapidians grapple with boil-water advisory

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book