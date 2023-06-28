Safe Haven Ministries announces expansion of services to include human trafficking victims

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Safe Haven Ministries has announced an expansion of its services to include victims of human trafficking. The organization provides comprehensive shelter, support and advocacy to those experiencing domestic violence.

Safe Haven expanded its services to include victims of human trafficking in 2021. It is one of only a few organizations in Michigan that provides dual services to both domestic violence and human trafficking victims.

Human trafficking is the recruitment, harboring, transporting, providing or obtaining of a person for compelled labor or commercial sex acts through the use of force, fraud or coercion or inducing someone under 18 years old to perform a commercial sex act.

This year, Safe Haven received a $250,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) to further expand their human trafficking program. In January 2023, the MDHHS issued a request for proposals to strengthen victim service programs for survivors of both human sex and labor trafficking. The grant will be used by Safe Haven to add another mobile advocate, improve security systems, expand walk-in hours, and provide additional training throughout the community.

“Increased access to supportive services for victims of human trafficking is a crucial need for survivors locally and across the state,” said Safe Haven’s CEO Rachel VerWys. “Safe Haven Ministries is grateful for the funding that will allow us to continue to grow our capacity to offer survivor-centered services and partner with our community to end abuse and exploitation. Everyone deserves to live a life free from violence, and the expansion of our services ensures we can work towards this vision of community safety and health.”

Anyone interested in learning more about Safe Haven Ministries, or getting help for themselves or someone they know, can call, text, or web chat at 616-452-6664, which is available 24/7. More information can also be found on the organization’s website.

