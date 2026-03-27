Some Goodwill stores in West Michigan impacted by cyberattack

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Several Goodwill stores in West Michigan have been forced to go to cash-only sales because of a cyberattack against the company's network.

Goodwill Industries of Greater Grand Rapids said part of its network went down after an attack. The portion disrupted in the attack helped run 18 stores in Kent, Ionia, Montcalm, Mecosta, Isabella, and Ottawa counties. The biggest issue has been the inability to use credit or debit cards.

Until the computer system can be safely restored, those Goodwill locations will only be able to complete sales through cash. The situation is expected to last for several more days, the nonprofit said.

A group of cybersecurity experts is working with Goodwill to fix the issue. Local police agencies were also alerted to the situation.

Goodwill's other services, including job training and support for people with disabilities, were not impacted by the attack, the company said.

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