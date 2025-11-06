GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The snow leopard cub born at John Ball Zoo this summer has made her public debut.

The 3-month-old Juniper can now be seen in the outdoor portion of the habitat alongside her mom Yuki. Juniper was first allowed out on Tuesday to get used to the new sights and sounds of the zoo.

John Ball Zoo Juniper, the snow leopard cub born at John Ball Zoo on July 28, 2025, made her public debut on November 6, 2025.

Zoo staff say she lives up to her species' nickname "the ghost of the mountain" because she can be tricky to spot as she finds her favorite hiding places throughout the enclosure.

Juniper was born July 28 to parents Yuki and Mylo. The birth represents an important addition to conservation efforts for the species.

John Ball Zoo Juniper, the snow leopard cub born at John Ball Zoo on July 28, 2025, made her public debut on November 6, 2025.

Snow leopards are currently listed as a vulnerable species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. An estimated 250 snow leopards live in the United States, with approximately 600 housed in accredited zoos worldwide.

Juniper is one of several babies born at the zoo this year, including Hugo the pygmy hippo.

Grand Rapids 'Doing incredibly well': Baby Pygmy Hippo makes debut at John Ball Zoo Zac Harmon

You can catch a look at Juniper and the rest of the animals at John Ball Zoo through November 23, when the zoo closes for the season.

WATCH: Juniper explores her outdoor habitat at John Ball Zoo

Snow Leopard cub makes public debut at John Ball Zoo

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube