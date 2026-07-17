GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Some residents say the cost of running air conditioning is too high, forcing them outside despite dangerous air quality conditions.

People are still venturing outside despite smoky conditions, but for some, staying indoors simply is not an option.

Janine Key went to Riverside Park, near the river, to escape the heat. She said the cost of running her air conditioning is too high.

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"First, my nose been burning and my eyes, so that's why I got the mask on," Key said.

Even with the discomfort, the waterfront offered some relief.

Smoke and heat create 'double whammy' for people experiencing homelessness in Grand Rapids

"It feels good right now. You know, I'm out here by the water, so it's nice and cool," Key said.

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Key also noticed the smoke was keeping others away.

"I guess because of the air, it's not many people out. So because of the smoke or whatever is in the air," Key said.

Mel Trotter Ministries, which operates a 550-bed shelter, said it is dealing with two challenges at once: smoke and heat.

"So it's kind of been a double whammy for many people who are experiencing homelessness or living on the streets," Mel Trotter CEO Chris Palusky said.

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Palusky said more people are seeking shelter and coming to day centers as a result of the conditions.

"We've seen a lot more people seeking shelter, coming to day centers, wearing masks, and trying to hydrate," Palusky said.

He said people appear to be taking the warnings seriously.

"I just walked down to our day center, and they were hanging out down there. I think everybody's just waiting for the smoke to go, and for the temperatures to drop a little bit," Palusky said.

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Mel Trotter Ministries is handing out N95 masks. Its cooling center is open to anyone who needs relief from the smoke and heat.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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