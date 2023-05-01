Smiles from the Heart event to offer free dental care to those in need on May 19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Contemporary Family Dental and MI Smiles Dental have announced that they will be offering free dental services to local residents who are unable to access dental care. The Smiles from the Heart event will be held on May 19 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at Contemporary Family Dental (2005 Breton Road, Southeast).

The event’s services include a free extraction, filling, or cleaning.

In the past nine years, the Smiles from the Heart event has served 1,083 people in need.

“We are so grateful for the opportunity to continue sharing the gift of dentistry and spreading free smiles in West Michigan,” said Contemporary Family Dental’s Dr. Brian Yared. “Smiles from the Heart is our way of giving back to the communities we serve and love.”

“It’s always an honor to provide free dentistry through Smiles from the Heart each year,” said MI Smiles Dental Cascade’s Dr. Joshua Peiffer. “We are passionate about helping those who need it most, and we look forward to making many more smiles brighter this year!”

Smiles from the Heart will be held on May 19 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. More information on the event can be found on Contemporary Family Dental’s website.

