Small plane lands in grass at GRR during takeoff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A pilot is safe after a small plane entered the green space at Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

The airport tells FOX 17 the Cessna plane was flown by a single pilot, who reported a power loss while attempting to take off on Runway L.

We’re told he tried to land on Runway R but knew it wouldn't have been possible, so he landed in the grass.

