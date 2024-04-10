Watch Now
Small plane lands in grass at GRR during takeoff

FOX 17
Posted at 4:46 PM, Apr 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-10 17:23:48-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A pilot is safe after a small plane entered the green space at Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

The airport tells FOX 17 the Cessna plane was flown by a single pilot, who reported a power loss while attempting to take off on Runway L.

We’re told he tried to land on Runway R but knew it wouldn't have been possible, so he landed in the grass.

