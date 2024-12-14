Site of old Grand Rapids grocery store demolished to make way for new apartments

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The home of the old Duthler’s grocery store was reduced to rubble Friday morning in Grand Rapids.

The Bridge Street store was closed for years. It was leveled to make room for nearly 150 apartments.

FOX 17’s Julie Dunmire spoke with Ryan Talbot, the developer, several weeks ago. He says the building’s layout will be similar to that of The Current, another apartment building in the Creston neighborhood.

We’re told the new building will be five stories tall. It will have studio apartments as well as one- and two-bedroom apartments. It’s slated for a summer 2026 opening.

Grand Rapids 148-unit apartment building planned for old Duthler's grocery store location Julie Dunmire

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube