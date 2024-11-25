148-unit apartment building planned for old Duthler's grocery store location

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Right now, there's an old grocery store at 648 Bridge Street.

That building, however, is going to be leveled, making way for 148 apartments on Grand Rapids' west side.

Ryan Talbot, a Detroit-area-based developer, is behind the project. The building will be five stories tall.

It will feature studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as parking underneath. The lobby will have a cafe.

“We won’t know final pricing until we get to the end of the construction period,” Ryan Talbot told FOX 17.

The apartments will be set at market rate.

“I’m not shooting for world-record rents on this. I’ve got to charge what I need to pay for the building,” Talbot said.

This development will be similar in nature to The Current building on Plainfield, also developed by Talbot.

Residents of The Current use their phones as keys, to units that start at $1,250 a month.

Back on the west side, location means everything to this newest development.

“The soccer stadium is going to be two and a half blocks away,” Talbot said.

Bridge Street Market is right across the street from the apartment complex, adding to the walkability.

“It really is a fantastic urban infill, transit-oriented development site, because so much is available at your doorstep,” Talbot said.

The building is expected to be open sometime in summer 2026.

