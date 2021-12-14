'Shop with a Hero' event brings local kids, law enforcement together for holiday shopping

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police and Fire Departments partnered with Meijer to make the holidays a little brighter for some local kids this year with its annual "Shop with a Hero" event.

Tuesday, 30 children from Grand Rapids Public Schools shopped the aisles of the Knapp’s Corner Meijer to pick out holiday gifts for themselves and their families.

The kids were paired up with area law enforcement personnel to help them pick out gifts and build a bond.

During the annual “Shop with a Hero” event, children were given $100 gift cards to spend on holiday shopping.