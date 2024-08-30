Shooting may leave victim paralyzed, say responders

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man shot multiple times Friday morning may face starkly different recovery than others, despite his injuries being deemed 'non-life-threatening’.

Grand Rapids Police tell FOX 17 it happened just after 4 a.m.

Officers were at a traffic stop when they heard the shots— 911 Dispatch was soon flooded with calls directing them to the area of McReynolds Ave near 5th St NW.

Responders found the man lying on the sidewalk, shot multiple times in the legs and once in the back.

According to a report from first responders, the man may have been paralyzed by the shooting but is expected to live.

Conflicting descriptions of the suspect leaves officers asking for people who may have noticed something around that time to reach out, even anonymously to GRPD at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer.