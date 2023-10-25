Shinola to open Grand Rapids location this November

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Shinola is opening a new location in Grand Rapids, just in time for the holidays!

The Detroit-based watchmaker announced Wednesday it will open in downtown Grand Rapids sometime this November. It will be found at the Peck Building on 40 Monroe Center St.

We’re told it will be Shinola’s 23rd location in the nation.

The company says they leased the building from Rockford Construction.

“We’re interested in creating timeless experiences with Grand Rapids community partners and establishing a strong brand presence that connects Shinola to the Grand Rapids market,” says CEO Awenate Cobbina. “After exploring the space at 40 Monroe Center and observing the walkability and vibrancy Downtown, we knew it made good business sense to make this home for Shinola in Downtown Grand Rapids.”

After the building is renovated, a grand opening will be held with 72-hour specials every weekend through Dec. 17, according to Shinola.

The company adds they are collaborating with the city to install a clock near the intersection at Monroe Center Street and Division Avenue.

Visit the company's website for more information.

