Shinola opens new location in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Shinola opened its newest location in downtown Grand Rapids Friday.

The opening comes following delays brought on by shortages of building materials. It was originally expected to open in November.

Shinola can be found on Division Avenue, across the street from the Civic Theatre.

Shinola sells luxury watches and handcrafted items. They opened their first store in Detroit back in 2013, quickly becoming one of the most recognizable brands to emerge from Michigan in recent years.

The store celebrated its two-day grand opening by offering free donuts and cider to its first 100 guests.

