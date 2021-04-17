Serious SUV-motorcycle crash at Plainfield Avenue & I-96 ramp

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A motorcycle rider was seriously injured in a Friday evening crash at Plainfield Avenue and the ramp onto Interstate 96.

At 6:31 p.m. Friday, the Michigan State Police responded to a report of the crash with injuries at that intersection. Upon arriving at the scene, troopers found that a 39-year-old woman from Rockford was driving a Dodge Durango and attempted to turn from Plainfield onto the entrance ramp to westbound I-96 when she failed to yield the right-of-way to a Harley-Davidson motorcycle that was southbound on Plainfield and the two collided.

The 45-year-old man from Grand Rapids who was riding the motorcycle was transported to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids with life-threatening injuries. The Durango driver suffered minor injuries.

The motorcycle rider was not wearing a helmet.

There were no passengers in the SUV or on the motorcycle.

Troopers said alcohol, drugs, speed and cell phone usage did not appear to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

MSP was assisted at the scene by the Grand Rapids Fire Department and Life EMS. Good Samaritans also provided medical aid prior to first responders' arrival.

Anybody who witnessed the accident is being asked to contact the MSP Grand Rapids Post by calling (616) 866-4411.