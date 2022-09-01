September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Here's how you can help.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

Priority Health is working to end the stigma of mental health care, and making sure those who need help have the resources to get it.

Their Behavioral Health team is available 24/7 for confidential help. Their number is printed on the back of all member cards.

You can also reach out through myStrength, a virtual self-help tool with sections on mental health and thoughts of suicide.

If you or a loved on are struggling or in crisis, call or text the new Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: 988— or chat at 988lifeline.org.