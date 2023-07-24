Separate shootings spark investigations overnight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two people are recovering from gunshot wounds after separate shootings in Grand Rapids early Monday.

Just before 2 a.m., a man was shot on the city's southwest across the street from Joey's Tavern.

Grand Rapids Police tell FOX 17 he had been fighting with another person outside the bar before the shooting happened.

He was shot in the buttocks and is expected to be OK, but didn't cooperate with police when it came to describing the shooter.

About 30 minutes earlier, a woman was hurt in a drive-by shooting on Worden St near Madison Ave.

Witnesses say shots came from a small blue pickup, but police do not yet have a suspect description for us to share with our viewers.

The woman is also expected to be alright.