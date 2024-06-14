Separate break pulls crews to southeast Grand Rapids for 2nd day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Crews in Grand Rapids are once again scrambling to stem a water main break on the southeast side for the second time this week.

FOX 17 Kalamazoo Ave closed between Ramona and Evergreen Sts for 2nd water main break on Grand Rapids southeast side in 2 days

The new break happened overnight just about a mile from the break that flooded a neighborhood Thursday, but city officials tell FOX 17 this is a separate break on a smaller main.

Kalamazoo Ave is closed in both directions between Ramona and Evergreen Sts.

