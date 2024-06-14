Watch Now
Separate break pulls crews to southeast Grand Rapids for 2nd day

2nd Grand Rapids water main break in 2 days
Posted at 7:06 AM, Jun 14, 2024

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Crews in Grand Rapids are once again scrambling to stem a water main break on the southeast side for the second time this week.

Kalamazoo Ave closed between Ramona and Evergreen Sts for 2nd water main break on Grand Rapids southeast side in 2 days

The new break happened overnight just about a mile from the break that flooded a neighborhood Thursday, but city officials tell FOX 17 this is a separate break on a smaller main.

Kalamazoo Ave is closed in both directions between Ramona and Evergreen Sts.

We’re working to get more on this issue and will update this article as details are confirmed.

