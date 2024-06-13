Boil Water Advisory issued for Grand Rapids neighborhoods after main line leak

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Roughly 200 homes in Grand Rapids are now impacted by a boil water advisory following a break in a water main line that left homes and vehicles flooded along Philadelphia Avenue.

The city announced the advisory early Thursday afternoon, roughly 12 hours after the water main broke.

The advisory will only go into effect once water service is restored to the homes. Currently water is not being provided to homes along Philadelphia Avenue SE from Adams Street to Boston Street, Adams Street from Fuller Avenue to Cambridge Drive, Edward Avenue from Adams Street to Boston Street, and Sylvan Avenue from Adams Street to Boston Street.

City of Grand Rapids A map of the area of Southeast Grand Rapids impacted by a boil water advisory caused by a water main break on June 13, 2024

The Grand Rapids Water System says around 200 homes are impacted.

Once water service is restored, residents will have to boil their water before drinking it. As part of the advisory, the city's water system will be distributing bottled water donated by Meijer. The donations will be handed out door-to-door.

City officials expect the boil water advisory to last three to four days.

Crews are still working to fix the break in the 24-inch main line. Once the repairs are made, the pipes will be refilled and pressurized. The water inside will then need to pass a pair of sample testing, proving there is no contamination before the boil water advisory can be lifted.

