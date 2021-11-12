Sen. Peters visits Grand River, highlights funding to address rising water levels

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, visited Grand Rapids on Friday to view floodwalls along the Grand River and highlight the infrastructure bill recently passed by Congress.

The bill will help fund a loan program to help Grand Rapids and other communities invest in additional projects to protect against severe flooding, rising water levels and coastal erosion, Peters said.

Revolving loan funds through the program can be used to support local infrastructure projects to protect against natural disasters.

Peters was joined by Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss and Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Government Affairs Andy Johnston for the tour.

Office of U.S. Sen. Gary Peters

“Rising water levels on the Great Lakes continue to have devastating effects for businesses and families in Grand Rapids and across Michigan,” Peters said. “Communities need additional support that will help them make these important investments to strengthen their infrastructure and protect against the threats posed by high water levels, severe flooding and shoreline erosion.”

Mayor Bliss added that rising water levels put residents, their homes and local businesses at risk.

“As natural disasters continue to get worse due to climate change, cities like ours need help investing in weather-resilient infrastructure,” Bliss said. “I greatly appreciate Sen. Peters’ tireless work to establish this loan program and secure this important funding so that communities like Grand Rapids will have more opportunities to build stronger infrastructure and keep our residents safe.”