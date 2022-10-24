Seasonal parking rules in Grand Rapids to go in effect on Tuesday, November 1

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids has announced that seasonal parking rules on many neighborhood streets will begin on Tuesday, November 1 at 12:01 a.m. They will remain in effect until April 1 at 11:59 p.m.

On November 1, odd-even and same-side parking restrictions will begin. They will continue to be in effect, even if there isn’t snow. This is to allow the city’s street sweepers and snowplows easier access to neighborhood streets while clearing roads of leaves, tree debris, and snow.

Odd-even parking restrictions make parking prohibited on the odd numbered side of the street from 1 a.m.-6 p.m. on each even numbered day. On each odd numbered day between 1 a.m. and 6 p.m., parking is prohibited on the even numbered side of the street. Parking is permitted on both sides of the street from 6 p.m.-1 a.m., unless signs indicate otherwise.

Same-side parking restrictions require residents to park only on a designated side of the street from November 1-April 1. Parking may not be allowed on some of the narrowest streets.

The restrictions will keep one lane of traffic open and available for residents, as well as emergency and public service vehicles. Streets with restrictions will have odd-even or same-side parking signs posted.

Vehicles parked in violation of the restrictions may be ticketed. The City of Grand Rapids will enforce the regulations, regardless of if there is snow on the ground or not. Drivers who do not comply could receive a $20 parking ticket.

“We need the community’s help as we work to clear streets of leaves and other tree debris that naturally fall into the road,” said public works director John Gorney. “Following the parking restrictions allows us to effectively clean the streets and ensures we don’t have flooded streets this winter due to clogged catch basins.”

Odd/even parking complaints can be made on the grcity 311 app, Report an Issue webpage, or calling 311 or 616-456-3000.

The seasonal parking rules will go into effect on Tuesday, November 1 at 12:01 a.m. More information can be found on the City of Grand Rapids’ website.

