Search warrant in Grand Rapids leads to evidence of felony crimes and arrest of suspect

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A suspect has been arrested in Grand Rapids, after a search warrant on Thursday led police to finding evidence of several felony crimes.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, the search occurred at 2:40 p.m. in the 300 block of Commerce Avenue Southwest.

During the search, the Special Response Team found chemicals, equipment, and supplies that can be used to produce illegal substances.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct.

An investigation is currently ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact GRPD detectives at 616-456-3380. Tips can also be sent to Silent Observer by calling 616-774-2345 or online.

