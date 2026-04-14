Search launched after woman spotted going underwater in the Grand River

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Emergency crews hurried to the Grand River in downtown Grand Rapids around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday after a woman reportedly went under the water.

WXMI/Jim Sutton Crews search the Grand River after a woman reportedly went under the water in downtown Grand Rapids on Tuesday, April 14, 2026.

Teams from the Grand Rapids Fire Department, Grand Rapids Police Department, and the Kent County Sheriff's Office all responded to a stretch of the river near the Blue Bridge. A witness called 911, reported a woman was in the river, then went under.

WXMI/Jim Sutton Crews search the Grand River after a woman reportedly went under the water in downtown Grand Rapids on Tuesday, April 14, 2026.

The fire department's river rescue team launched at least two boats as police and the sheriff's office flew drones overhead, all searching for the woman.

WXMI/Jim Sutton Crews search the Grand River after a woman reportedly went under the water in downtown Grand Rapids on Tuesday, April 14, 2026.

Crews were seen looking near the Pearl Street and US-131 bridges, just down river from the Blue Bridge.

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