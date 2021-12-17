SE Grand Rapids drive-by shooting leaves 1 man injured, suspect at large

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was injured in a drive-by shooting in southeast Grand Rapids Thursday evening.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says the shooting occurred near the intersection of Englewood Avenue and Shangrai La Drive.

We’re told a man in his 20s was shot in his arm while he sat in his vehicle. His injuries are considered non-life threatening.

GRPD says the victim tried to take off in an effort to escape the attack but crashed into a parked vehicle.

The suspect vehicle drove off on 28th Street in an undetermined location, authorities say. Suspect and vehicle descriptions are unavailable at this time.

