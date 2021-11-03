School of Rock music education school coming to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — School of Rock Grand Rapids has begun renovation on its new location.

The performance-based music education school will be located at 2505 Burton Street SE in Grand Rapids and expects to be open in December 2021.

“This is the music school we wanted for our littles ones, but also the music school we wanted for ourselves,” shared Gwen Vryhof Bultema, owner of School of Rock Grand Rapids. “Music is a powerful learning tool, but also pure magic. The dialogue shared, the stories told… we’re excited to share the magic with our community in a new and exciting way later this year.”

Aspiring musicians ages four and older will have the opportunity to attend weekly lessons on music theory and techniques, participate in group band practices, prepare musical pieces for live audiences at local venues, and take lessons in guitar, bass, drum, keyboard, and singing.

Sources report that the school will be open year-round with week-long camps during the summer and holidays.

“The best part about music is that it’s done in the community: working together to create a sum that is much greater than its individual parts,” said Joshua Dreyer, General Manager of School of Rock Grand Rapids. “That’s what excites me about School of Rock. Much of the focus is on group playing, rather than just practicing as individuals. I’m looking forward to gathering students of all backgrounds together to make art and to grow, not only as musicians but as human beings as well.”

Those interested in becoming one of 10 to 15 employees for the new school can learn more and apply online.

