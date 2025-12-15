School Board to vote on GRPS teacher contract Monday night

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A new contract for teachers in the Grand Rapids Public School District could be on the horizon, as they've been working without one the entire school year.

The GRPS Board of Education is set to meet on Monday, Dec. 12, to vote on a Master Tentative agreement that has already been approved by the Grand Rapids Education Association.

Here is some of the information shared by the district about the deal:



Two-year deal

Employee raises from $2,000-$10,000 depending on years of service and education level

Increase monetary stipends for elementary teachers

Increased insurance contributions

If the GRPS Board of Education votes yes on Monday, then the new contract will be official.

