Scholten announces $25M secured to replace East Beltline Bridge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Congresswoman Hillary Scholten announced Friday she has secured $25 million toward the replacement of the East Beltline Bridge.

Scholten’s office tells FOX 17 the federal grant will improve the I-96 bridge’s infrastructure and connectivity for motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists. It will also boost the Grand Rapids area’s economy.

“This investment is a game-changer for Grand Rapids, ensuring our infrastructure is safer, more accessible, and built to last. The East Beltline Bridge replacement is just one example of how federal investments directly benefit our communities and help grow our local economy,” says Scholten. “This bridge is more than concrete and steel—it is a symbol of what we can accomplish when we come together as a community. A stronger, safer East Beltline Bridge means a stronger, safer Grand Rapids. We cannot afford to let partisan politics stand in the way of critical infrastructure improvements.”

We’re told the funding will also expand vehicle lanes while adding bike infrastructure and pedestrian walkways, making transportation safer.

