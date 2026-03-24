Schnitz Deli announces reopening date following Grand Rapids flash flooding

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Good news from a beloved Grand Rapids deli forced to close after storms earlier this month.

Schnitz Deli on Fulton Ave. says they will reopen their doors on Thursday, March 26.

The restaurant has been closed for a week and a half, after flooding during storms on March 10. The owner, Dan Rios, told FOX 17 the floodwaters dirtied the spot's main floor, spilled into the basement, and spoiled food and ruining appliances and paperwork.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: SCHNITZ DELI SAYS IT WILL BE CLOSED FOR 'A COUPLE OF WEEKS' AFTER GRAND RAPIDS FLASH FLOOD:

Schnitz Deli says it will be closed for "a couple weeks" after Grand Rapids flash flood

In an update on Facebook, the deli says they've received the all-clear from the health department to reopen. They aren't sure, however, if insurance will cover the flood damage since it came from outside building.

Check out Schnitz Deli's menu here.

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