Schnitz Deli says it will be closed for "a couple weeks" after Grand Rapids flash flood

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — When a flash flood submerged a number of streets in downtown Grand Rapids on Tuesday, a few small businesses were in its fast-moving wake.

At Schnitz Deli on Fulton Street, the floodwaters dirtied the popular restaurant's main floor and spilled into its basement, spoiling food and ruining appliances and paperwork.

"It's a big deal, but we'll be back in business," owner Dan Rios said. "I think it's going to be a little bit of a road, but it's going to be fine."

Schnitz Deli

Rios says repairs and replacements will likely cost an estimated $80,000 to $120,000 and hopes to reopen the deli by the end of the month.

"That's a lot of money and lots of time to be closed," Rios said. "We'll see what the insurance company says and hopefully we can soon get back on our feet."

A mile away on Michigan Street, Complete Health Dentistry of West Michigan similarly closed to deal with flooding, as well as a lost connection to the city's water supply.

"We had no idea anything like this would be happening here in downtown Grand Rapids," dentist Nick Ritzema said.

Complete Health Dentistry of West Michigan

Ritzema says his small business will reopen when its water is restored.

"I think the best thing about this morning is that we've gotten to know our neighbors a little bit more closely," he said. "This is a chance for the community to come together and share our stress and our struggles, and then move on once we get it all cleaned up."

