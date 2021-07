GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Drivers headed south out of downtown Grand Rapids will want to avoid using US-131. MDOT says a crash on the freeway near Wealthy Street has multiple lanes closed.

There's no word on injuries, but MDOT says the right two lanes of US-131 South are closed. The crash previously prompted the complete closure of the freeway.

Michigan State Police troopers are on scene now and say it's a crash involving a commercial vehicle that has rolled over.