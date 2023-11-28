Salvation Army unveils restored commemorative plaque at Amway Grand

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Salvation Army is celebrating its 140th anniversary in Michigan!

The first branch in the state was established in Grand Rapids on Nov. 25, 1883.

The charity organization first operated out of the current site of the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel. They moved a few times since then but the Salvation Army celebrated its origins Tuesday by unveiling a commemorative plaque on the outside of the building.

The plaque was a fixture at the site for years but was recently restored.

Organizers hope Tuesday’s unveiling event will help boost fundraising efforts, as the holiday season can be challenging for many families in the area.

“It's been a very difficult time economically,” says Grand Valley Area Commander Tim Meyer. “As we come into this Christmas season, we're kind of using this to help springboard our fundraising efforts at Christmas and throughout the year.”

Those wishing to volunteer or donate are invited to visit the Salvation Army’s website for Kent County.

