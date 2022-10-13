Salvation Army Kroc Center's Monster Mash to be held on October 28

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Salvation Army Kroc Center has announced the return of its Monster Mash event for 2022. The event will be held on Friday, October 28, from 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

Monster Mash will feature a trunk-or-treating event in the Kroc Center’s east parking lot. The Kroc Center, other Salvation Army groups, and local businesses will be distributing candy.

Businesses and organizations interested in participating can contact Jon Shaner at jon.shaner@usc.salvationarmy.org before Monday, October 24.

“Monster Mash is one of our biggest events of the year,” said Major Carol Huffman, senior officer for The Salvation Army Kroc Center. “We love giving families the opportunity to enjoy time together in a fun and safe environment, as well as showing our support for other neighborhood businesses and organizations. I’m not sure who is more excited, the kids or our staff!”

The Salvation Army Kroc Center’s Monster Mash will be held on Friday, October 28.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube