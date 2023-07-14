Saint Stephen School to close amid enrollment drop

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Saint Stephen Catholic Church in East Grand Rapids announced Friday that it will close Saint Stephen School.

In a letter to the church, Father Scott Nolan said the school ministry was in a “perilous position” due to enrollment and staffing.

He goes on to say that enrollment has been dropping for the last 15 years, with especially sharp declines over the last five.

Despite efforts to bring in new leadership, incorporate a new educational vision and a marketing boost, Father Nolan says that it’s not financially sustainable to go on.

READ MORE: With enrollment drop, Grand Rapids Catholic school considers closing

Father Nolan said there are plans in the works to bring together the families of currently enrolled students during the coming weeks.

The Diocese of Grand Rapids released a statement Friday in response to the news.

Bishop David J. Walkowiak said that he reviewed the results of the consultative process, along with the data provided, and “regretfully” confirms the decision to close.

He goes on to say that the diocesan Office of Catholic Schools is working with the principal of Saint Stephen School and neighboring Catholic school leaders to make sure every student finds a new Catholic school to attend.

Operations will conclude officially at the end of the school’s summer camp on August 10, 2023.

Saint Stephen School Letter to Families by WXMI on Scribd

Diocese of Grand Rapids Response by WXMI on Scribd

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube