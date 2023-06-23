'Not where we hoped to be': With enrollment drop, Grand Rapids Catholic school considers closing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two years ago, an East Grand Rapids Catholic church embarked on a new vision for its school, parish leaders say. Now, with only 48 students and no second-graders to speak of, parish leaders face a hard choice.

“While our hearts are heavy at the thought of this prospect, we need to bring this potential reality to your attention,” writes Father Scott Nolan and Principal Elizabeth Black with the Saint Stephen Catholic Church and School.

In a letter posted to the parish’s website on Wednesday, parish leaders say the school may be shuttering due to “the absence of a critical mass of students and continued declining enrollment.”

This fall, Saint Stephen Catholic School has only 48 students enrolled, which represents a 15% drop in enrollment.

The K-8 student body would be comprised of 21 students, the middle school would have seven students and the second-grade classrooms would be empty.

“In a school our size, when even one person leaves, it has a significant impact on the overall experience,” the letter says.

Parish leaders also point to high staff turnover, with four out of ten staff members leaving next year, as well as “significant financial loss over the last five years.”

“We are so grateful to past and current parishioners whose generosity has allowed us to try out this new model while remaining in a solid cash position through this time. However, this is not sustainable,” the letter reads.

While parish leaders have not definitively announced the school’s closure, the letter invites parents and parish members to a meeting to discuss the future of the Saint Stephen Catholic School.

The final decision will be made after the community has a chance to share their thoughts.

“While our hearts are heavy at the thought of this prospect, we need to bring this potential reality to your attention and ask for your consultation. Your voice is an important part of discerning the work of the Lord,” parish leaders write.

The first meeting will take place next Wednesday evening, with a final decision expected around July 10.

Principal Black will also be reaching out to individual families directly to help with the transition. School staff members are also being supported at this time, with some benefits and salary extensions during the transition to other opportunities.

“The closure of the parish school would mark a significant moment in the life and history of Saint Stephen Parish,” the letter says. “This is not where we hoped we would be.”

