Safe Haven Ministries announces expansion of Safe Transitions program with $500K grant

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids-based social services organization announced an expansion to its Safe Transitions program in celebration of its one-year anniversary.

The program, the result of a partnership with AYA Youth Collective and ICCF Community Homes, offers those victimized by human trafficking and domestic abuse a place to stay while they transition back into stable housing.

Safe Haven Ministries (SHM) says the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded the program with a $500,000 grant, allowing its services to continue for the foreseeable future.

“The expansion opportunity for Safe Transitions is possible with community investment and new dedicated HUD funding to provide life changing opportunity for survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking in their journeys of healing and economic mobility,” says SHM CEO Rachel VerWys. “The comprehensive and holistic support our partnership model offers brings hope and a way forward for survivors.”

SHM says safe and affordable housing plays a significant role in helping families, children and young adults lead meaningful lives in the wake of experiencing trauma.

“ICCF Community Homes is known for restoring blighted buildings back to their original beauty,” says ICCF President & CEO Ryan VerWys. “Our partnership with Safe Haven allowed us to transform a historic home in a way that will serve an important housing need in our community.”

Those who may have been impacted by human trafficking or domestic abuse are invited to reach out to SHM online or by calling or texting 616-452-6664.

READ MORE: New initiative looks to provide more housing for domestic abuse survivors

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube