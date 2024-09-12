Roskam Foods CEO among top 25 most influential Latinos in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FOX 17 is celebrating Hispanic Heritage month, and we're introducing you to the CEO of Roskam Foods. It's a company that's rapidly growing thanks to a man who took a chance.

He relocated and went all-in. Michigan, and the world, has benefited from his decision.

At Grand Rapids Roskam Foods office, Miguel Moreno finds himself 2,700 miles from Colombia where he grew up. Yes, he's very present, thankful to be here, expanding this American company. "I am always Miguel," he said. "But I think I'm capable of understanding the culture and still being Miguel and Colombian."

He came to Michigan for the first time in 2018 running a marathon at Millennial Park in an effort to qualify for the Boston Marathon. His run didn't go as hoped. He crossed the finish line 45 seconds short for his age category. "I told my wife, 'We're never, ever, ever again going to Grand Rapids, Michigan.'"

Years went by. His run wasn't done. A new one lured Moreno back to Grand Rapids at Roskam Foods. The company's top leaders told him, "You're hired."

Moreno responded with surprise. “And I was like, 'What?'”

So, it was back to Grand Rapids for Moreno, his wife and two daughters.

"Here we are, living here five years. So never say never!"

Moren's mission? “This country has given me the opportunity to grow and to be successful.”

It's a mission to grow the company. “I see that as an opportunity and a huge responsibility to do the things in the right way.”

It's also a mission to multiply possibilities. “Generate value to our stakeholders, the people and the community,” Moreno added.

He manages 1,800 employees. His standard: "Be genuine about who you are with everybody, regardless of the position they are, or how much they make."

Moreno encourages people of all cultures to build strong relationships.

"Don't be afraid to speak up about what you think you can achieve," he advised. "If you feel like you're a part of the problem, flip the script. Find the solution."

The company began in 1923. Headquartered in Grand Rapids, after a century of building careers and brands under the radar, Roskam is no longer the industry's best-kept secret. With more than 2 million square feet of manufacturing and 50 production lines across eight facilities in the U.S. and Canada, they've become one of the largest, most diversified co-manufacturers in the business.

Moreno's advice is to take risks and communicate.

"People sometimes feel shy or afraid. And as long as you keep communicating and you say, 'Hey, I think I can; I can grow more; I can do more here,' opportunities will come."

Moreno's timing during his first Grand Rapids run didn't go his way. "I was lucky that I started really on working in great companies with great leaders that taught me a lot about the right way to do business."

But, for the second run, he was more than qualified. He did qualify and run in the Boston Marathon, and has a deep appreciation for all he's achieved. “I think if you are patient and if you do the things in the right way, opportunities here in the U.S. are unlimited.”

Vive Michigan Latinos Magazine is now recognizing him as one of the most influential Latinos in West Michigan for 2024. You can attend the gala recognizing Moreno and other Latinos on Oct. 10 at the JW Marriot in downtown Grand Rapids.

